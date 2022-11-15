  • Home
  • Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Opens Eight Medical Colleges

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday opened eight new government medical colleges at one go.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 8:52 pm IST | Source: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Opens Eight Medical Colleges
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday opened eight new government medical colleges at one go. He inaugurated the classes for the first-year students of MBBS in the eight colleges virtually from Pragati Bhavan, his camp office-cum-official residence, here.

The colleges were in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Manchiryala, Jagityala, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, and Ramagundam, an official release said. It is a proud moment that the eight were opened on a single day, Rao said. The State government had planned to set up one college in every district, he said.

The number of government medical colleges increased to 17, spread over 16 districts, and new colleges need to be started in the other 17 districts, the release said. The number of MBBS seats available in the colleges was 850 earlier and the number increased to 2,790 today, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

