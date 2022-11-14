  • Home
Telangana Chief Minister To Launch Eight New Medical Colleges On November 15

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the commencement of classes in the eight newly-established state government medical colleges on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 14, 2022

Telangana Chief Minister To Launch Eight New Medical Colleges On November 15
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the commencement of classes in the eight newly-established state government medical colleges on Tuesday. A press release from Chief Minister's office said the medical colleges will be launched online from Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence here.

As many as 1,150 first-year MBBS students will begin their medical education from tomorrow in the eight colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam towns, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Education News
