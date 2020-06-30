  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana CET Exams Postponed Until Further Notice

Telangana CET Exams Postponed Until Further Notice

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, has decided to postpone all CET exams in the state until further notice, following a High Court judgment. New dates for CET exams will be released after assessment of the COVID-19 situation in Telangana.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 30, 2020 5:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee "Irrespective Of Offering Online Classes": Punjab High Court
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
Meet The Visually Impaired Student In Kerala Who Cleared Class 10 Exams Without 'Scribe' Help
New India Foundation Fellowships: For Non-Fiction Books On Post-Independent India
Telangana CET Exams Postponed Until Further Notice
Education News: Telangana CET Exams Postponed Until Further Notice
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, on Tuesday decided to postpone all Common Entrance Tests, or CETs, until further notice. The decision was taken after a High Court Judgement that ordered postponement of the Telangana CET exams, a TSCHE official confirmed to NDTV.

New dates and schedules for the CET exams will be released after analysing the COVID-19 situation in the state. According to the previous schedule, CET exams in Telangana were to be conducted from July 1.

Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test, or TS PGLCET 2020 and Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, or TS PolyCET 2020 were to start from July 1, according to the old schedule.

The CET exams in Telangana are being postponed for a second time, due to the coronavirus scare. On June 30, Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU Hyderabad) postponed the release of TS EAMCET admit card.

TS EMCET hall ticket window will be now available from July 1 to July 3, 2020, on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Education News COVID-19 Telangana State Council of Higher Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee "Irrespective Of Offering Online Classes": Punjab High Court
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................