Image credit: Shutterstock Education News: Telangana CET Exams Postponed Until Further Notice

Keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, on Tuesday decided to postpone all Common Entrance Tests, or CETs, until further notice. The decision was taken after a High Court Judgement that ordered postponement of the Telangana CET exams, a TSCHE official confirmed to NDTV.

New dates and schedules for the CET exams will be released after analysing the COVID-19 situation in the state. According to the previous schedule, CET exams in Telangana were to be conducted from July 1.

Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test, or TS PGLCET 2020 and Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, or TS PolyCET 2020 were to start from July 1, according to the old schedule.

The CET exams in Telangana are being postponed for a second time, due to the coronavirus scare. On June 30, Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU Hyderabad) postponed the release of TS EAMCET admit card.

TS EMCET hall ticket window will be now available from July 1 to July 3, 2020, on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.