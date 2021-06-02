Telangana Cancels TSWRJCCET 2021; Students Asked To Upload SSC Marks By June 7

Telangana cancels TSWRJCCET 2021

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test (TSWRJCCET) has been cancelled in view of the ongoing Covid pandemic. The entrance exam held for admission into first year intermediate courses in Arts, Science and Vocational programmes in Telangana social welfare residential educational institutions for the academic year 2021-2022 will not be conducted this year. Students will be admitted on the basis of SSC grades and CGPA secured.

Candidates who have already applied for admission to the Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions have to upload their SSC grades and CGPA between June 2 and June 7. Seats will be allotted to the applicants on the basis of the grades and CGPA duly following reservation norms, an official statement from the Telangana Government said.

“The candidates who fail to furnish their grades online will not be considered for admission,” it added.

Steps To Upload Marks At TSWREIS

Step 1 Visit the official website tswreis.in

Step 2 Click on the designated application link

Step 3 On the enxt window, enter the registration number

Step 4 Upload the SSC marks

Step 5 Submit