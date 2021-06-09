Telangana Cancels Class 12 Intermediate Exams

Telangana Cancels Class 12 Exams

The Telangana Government has cancelled the Class 12 Intermediate exams. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) exams were postponed in April due to the ongoing Covid surge. The board is yet to announce a decision on the evaluation criteria as to how the students of the cancelled Class 12th Intermediate board exams will be evaluated.

While the TS Inter exams were earlier set to be held between May 1 and May 19, the TS Inter practical exams for second-year students were scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 7.

After the Union Government has announced that the Class 12th board CBSE exams will be cancelled altogether several states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra have also decided to call off the board exams.

The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) exams have already been cancelled and results declared. Class 10 students of Telangana were evaluated on the basis of their performance in internal assessment marks. As per reports, over two lakh students got 10 CGPA on the Class 10th TS SSC board exams. Students who remain unsatisfied with their results will also be given another chance to clear the exam, when the Covid situation improves, an official statement issued earlier said.