Image credit: shutterstock.com Check TS inter results at 11 am

TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results on Tuesday, June 28. TS inter results will be announced at 11 am, and will be available on the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in. Assam Board HS Result 2022 Live

According to TSBIE, "all the students of Intermediate Education and their parents are hereby informed that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the results of Intermediate First Year and Second Year on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 am."

The students can check the 1st year, 2nd year results using the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. To check the TSBIE first year, second year exam results 2022, use log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Over 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Intermediate Exams 2022 this year which was conducted from May 6 to 24.

The students need to secure a minimum 35 per cent marks to get pass in TS inter 1st year, 2nd year exams. The results will be available on official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and unofficial websites; including manabadi.co.in, and examresults.net.