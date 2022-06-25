  • Home
Telangana Board To Announce TS SSC, Inter Results 2022 Next Week

TS SSC, Inter Results 2022: The Telangana Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 and Inter (Class 12) results 2022 will be declared next week.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 25, 2022 12:42 pm IST

TS SSC, Inter results 2022 next week

TS SSC, Inter Results 2022: The Telangana Board will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 and Inter (Class 12) results 2022 next week. A board official told Careers360, "Telangana SSC, Inter results will be announced next week, not today." Once announced, TS SSC and TS Inter results 2022 will be available on the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in. Register here for TS SSC, Inter result 2022 latest updates, date, time, direct link. JEE Main 2022 Live Updates

To pass the Telangana Board 10th and 12th exams, students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks and overall. For subjects with practicals, students need to clear the theory and practical exams separately for every subject to pass the exam.

TS SSC, Inter Results 2022: Websites

  • bse.telangana.gov.in
  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • manabadi.co.in
  • result.cgg.gov.in

TS SSC, Inter Results 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website of the Telangana Board.
  • Click on the designated result link.
  • Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.
  • Your TS 10th, 12th results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
