Telangana Board To Announce TS SSC, Inter Results 2022 Next Week

TS SSC, Inter results 2022 next week

TS SSC, Inter Results 2022: The Telangana Board will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 and Inter (Class 12) results 2022 next week. A board official told Careers360, "Telangana SSC, Inter results will be announced next week, not today." Once announced, TS SSC and TS Inter results 2022 will be available on the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in. Register here for TS SSC, Inter result 2022 latest updates, date, time, direct link. JEE Main 2022 Live Updates

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 10th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-Book.

To pass the Telangana Board 10th and 12th exams, students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks and overall. For subjects with practicals, students need to clear the theory and practical exams separately for every subject to pass the exam.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

TS SSC, Inter Results 2022: Websites

bse.telangana.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

result.cgg.gov.in

TS SSC, Inter Results 2022: How To Check