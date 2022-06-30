Telangana Board To Announce SSC Result 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check TS SSC result 2022 at bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2022: The Telangana Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 result 2022 will be announced on Thursday, June 30. TS SSC result will be available on the official websites- bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in, the students can also check the Class 10 result on the private website- manabadi.co.in. TS SSC result 2022 will be announced at 11:30 am. TS SSC Result 2022 Live

Over 5 lakh students appeared in the TS SSC exam this year held from May 23 to June 1. The students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to get pass in the Class 10 exam this year.

To check TS SSC result 2022, candidates need to click on the Class 10 result link. Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. TS SSC 10th scorecard will appear on the screen. Download the result, and take a print out for further reference.

The students can also get their SSC results via SMS. To get the TS SSC result 2022 on your mobile through SMS, type TS10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Last year, the pass percentage in the Telangana SSC exam was 100 per cent, and all the students were promoted on the basis of their internal marks. The SSC exams got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.