Telangana Board Releases TS 1st Year Admit Card; Direct Link Here

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the 1st year admit card on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 19, 2021 7:48 pm IST

TS 1st year admit card released
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the 1st year admit card on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students who are going to appear for TS inter first year examination will be required to enter their SSC hall ticket number and date of birth to access the admit cards.

TS 1st Year Admit Card: Direct Link

TSBIE has released the admit cards for general, vocational and bridge courses. Along with the admit cards students can also access TS first year 70 percent syllabus and question paper of all subjects through the official website.

Telangana board will conduct the TS inter first year exams on the basis of 70 percent syllabus released by the board.

TS 1st Year Admit Card: How To Download

  • Go to the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

  • Alternatively, students can refer to the direct link given above

  • On the homepage, go to ‘TSBIE IPE 2021 First Year Hall Tickets’ tab

  • Click on ‘general/vocational’ or ‘bridge course’ respectively

  • A new login page will appear on the screen

  • Key in the SSC hall ticket number and date of birth

  • Click on the submit button

  • TS 1st year hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen

  • Save and download the admit card

  • Take a print out for future reference.

Students appealing for the TS first year examination will be required to carry their admit cards as it will be checked by the invigilators on the exam day.

TSBIE will conduct TS 1st year exams from October 25 and the exams will continue till November 2. Exams will be held within a duration of three hours that is from 9 am to 12 noon.

