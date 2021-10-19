Telangana Board Releases TS 1st Year Admit Card; Direct Link Here

TS 1st year admit card released

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the 1st year admit card on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students who are going to appear for TS inter first year examination will be required to enter their SSC hall ticket number and date of birth to access the admit cards.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

TS 1st Year Admit Card: Direct Link

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

TSBIE has released the admit cards for general, vocational and bridge courses. Along with the admit cards students can also access TS first year 70 percent syllabus and question paper of all subjects through the official website.

Telangana board will conduct the TS inter first year exams on the basis of 70 percent syllabus released by the board.

TS 1st Year Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Alternatively, students can refer to the direct link given above

On the homepage, go to ‘TSBIE IPE 2021 First Year Hall Tickets’ tab

Click on ‘general/vocational’ or ‘bridge course’ respectively

A new login page will appear on the screen

Key in the SSC hall ticket number and date of birth

Click on the submit button

TS 1st year hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Save and download the admit card

Take a print out for future reference.

Students appealing for the TS first year examination will be required to carry their admit cards as it will be checked by the invigilators on the exam day.

TSBIE will conduct TS 1st year exams from October 25 and the exams will continue till November 2. Exams will be held within a duration of three hours that is from 9 am to 12 noon.