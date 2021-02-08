Telangana Board Releases Reduced Exams Syllabus, Model Test Papers

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the reduced syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Along with it the state board has also released a set of board exams sample papers to help the students of TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year 2021 prepare for the exams. Telangana had reduced the board exams syllabus by 30 percent in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telangana had been conducting online classes for the school's students throughout the previous year. It reopened its schools for Classes 9 to 12 on February 1 to help them prepare for the exams. The schools are currently functioning from 9:30 am to 4:45 pm in all the other districts while it will be between 8:45 am and 4 pm in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. In addition to this the online classes are still on for Class 10 from 10 am to 11 am and for Class 9 from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Class 12 model board test papers

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released subject-wise model test papers for the upcoming board exams. The students can attempt these papers to understand the marking scheme and the question paper pattern .

Direct link to Class 12 model test papers

Telangana Class 12 deleted syllabus

Direct link to Class 12 deleted syllabus

Accountancy syllabus will not include the following topics

Unit 1 Depreciation - Significance of Depreciation

Unit 2 Consignment Accounts - Significance of Consignment, Loss of Stock and Problems with Proforma Invoice method

Unit 3- Preparation of Balance Sheet, No problems requiring preparation of opening balance sheet and/ or preparation of Revenue account based on Income and Expenditure account to be covered

Unit 4 - Partnership Accounts Death of Partner (Theory only)

Unit 5 - Computerized Accounting System, Limitations of Computerised Accounting; Types of Accounting Softwares (Theory only)

Reduced Chemistry topics

Chapter 1 Electrical properties, Magnetic properties( Band theory of metals, conductors, semiconductors and insulators and n and p type semiconductors)

Chapter 2 Abnormal molar masses-van’t Hoff factor.

Chapter 3 Electrochemical cells, Galvanic cells, Electrolytic cells and Batteries: primary and secondary batteries, Fuel cells, Corrosion of metals-Hydrogen economy and Collision theory of chemical reaction rates

Chapter 4 Emulsions – types of emulsions, catalysis, homogenous and heterogenous, activity and selectivity of solid catalysis, enzyme catalysis.

Chapter 5 Entire chapter deleted

Chapter 6 Phosphine-preparation and properties, Phosphorous halides 6.9 Oxoacids of phosphorous, Sulphuric acid-industrial process of manufacture

Chapter 7 -Some important compounds of transition elements, Inner transition elements , Actinoids, Some applications of d and f block elements and Coordination Compounds (preparation and properties of KMNo4 and K2Cr2o7, structure and stereoisomerism of coordination compounds, extraction of metals and biological system)

Chapter 8 Entire chapter deleted

Chapter 9 oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), poly saccharides( starch, cellulose,

glycozen), importance of carbohydrates), Enzymes: Enzymes, mechanism of enzyme action, Vitamins and Hormones

Chapter 10 Entire chapter deleted

Chapter 11 Polyhalogen compounds

Chapter 12 Commercially important alcohols (uses with special reference to methanol and ethanol

Chapter 13 - .Diazonium salts, Methods of preparation of diazonium salts, Physical properties, Chemical reactions, Importance of diazonium salts in synthesis of aromatic compounds III.Cyanides and Isocyanides, Structure and nomenclature of cyanides and isocyanides, Preparation, physical properties and chemical reactions of cyanides and isocyanides.





Deleted Class 12 Commerce topics

Unit 1 - Money Market Instruments; Debt Market Instruments, Equity Market instruments, Convertibles, Concept of BSE and NSE, SEBI; Stock Broker – Meaning, Role, Need for services of Stock Broker

Unit 2 : Business Services and other services, Classification of Banks, E-Banking, ATM, Anywhere Banking, Internet Banking

Unit 3: Entrepreneurship. Start ups: Concept - Pre-requisites - Registration – Funding, Case studies of 5 successful Indian Entrepreneurs

Unit 4: Internal and International Trade, Special Economic Zones Procedures and Formalities of Export and Import Trade; Export Processing Zones

Unit 5 - Principles and Functions of Management Nature and Levels of Management; Management vs Administration; Details of Meaning, Significance of all Functions; Features of Planning; Importance of Organizing, Staffing Process, Principles of Direction and Limitations of Controlling