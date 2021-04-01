  • Home
To access the TS hall tickets, students have to insert their SSC Number, or previous hall ticket number, and dates of birth on the official website of TSBIE -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 1, 2021 5:14 pm IST

The TSBIE hall tickets are for the assignment works of Environmental, Ethics and Human Values paper
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examinations (TSBIE) has released the Class 12 or intermediate practical exam admit cards. The TSBIE hall tickets are for the assignment works of Environmental, Ethics and Human Values paper. To access the TS hall tickets, students have to insert their SSC Number, or previous hall ticket number, and dates of birth on the official website of TSBIE -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana board admit card will have reporting time for the practical exams and other exam day guidelines. Students have to take the admit card to the exam hall for verification purposes.

TS Inter Hall Ticket - Direct Link

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2021: How to download assignment admit card

  • Visit the website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

  • Go to the download section available on the homepage.

  • On the next window, enter SSC or previous hall ticket number and date of birth.

  • Check and download TS Inter Hall Ticket 2021 for assignment work.

  • Take a print of the TS inter admit card for future reference.

Along with the TS inter hall tickets, the board has also released the Environmental, Ethics and Human Values assignment and model question papers on the official website. The model question papers have been released in Telugu and Urdu versions as well, apart from the English versions.

