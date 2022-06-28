Telangana Board Declares TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results

TSBIE inter result declared

The Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) 1st and 2nd year results have been declared. The official website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, is hosting the TSBIE inter result 2022 for over nine lakh students. The TSBIE exams were held between May 6 and May 24. The overall pass percentage in the TS inter 1st year is 63.32 per cent, while it is 67.16 per cent for the TS inter 2nd year. To be considered qualified, students must score at least 35 per cent marks. The board will also allow the students failing in ine or two subjects to appear for supplementary exams. TS Inter Result Live

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Browse: Best Colleges in Telangana after 12th, Access Now!

The TSBIE 1st and 2nd year marksheets and scorecards can be downloaded from the official result website by loggin in with the hall ticket numbers and dates of birth.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

TS inter 1st year result last year was announced on December 16. The pass percentage among the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group was 61 per cent, while it was 55 per cent for the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group.

The TS 2nd year inter result recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage last year. The TSBIE 2nd year students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria as the inter exam got cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.