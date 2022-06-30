  • Home
TS 10th Result 2022: The overall pass percentage in Class 10 Telangana TS result 2022 was 90 per cent

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 30, 2022 11:41 am IST
Telangana Board Announces TS SSC Result 2022, 90% Pass
Check TS SSC result at bse.telangana.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS SSC Result 2022: The Telangana Board has announced the TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 result on Thursday, June 30, for over 5 lakh students. The TS 10th result 2022 is now available to check at bse.telangana.gov.in. The overall pass percentage in Class 10 Telangana TS result 2022 was 90 per cent, a total of 4,53,201 students cleared the SSC exam successfully this year. Telangana TS SSC Result 2022 Live Updates

The girls have outshone boys in the SSC, Class 10 exam, the pass percentage of girls was 92.45 per cent, boys- 87.61 per cent. A total of 5,03,579 students appeared in the SSC exam this year. District-wise Siddipet topped in the TS SSC exam 2022 followed by Nirmal and Ranga Reddy.

The students can check their TS SSC 10th result by using their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth mentioned on their admit cards. This year, the Telangana Board had conducted the SSC exams between May 23 and June 1.

After downloading the TS SSC mark sheet 2022, the students must verify their names, subjects, school name, and roll number. Students should also check the spelling of their names. In case of any discrepancy in the 10th board marksheet, they need to get in touch with the Telangana Board authorities as soon as possible.

