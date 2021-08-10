Telangana To Begin First Phase Of TS EAMCET Counselling From August 30: Reports

TS EAMCET counselling dates announced

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the first phase of TS EAMCET counselling from August 30. The online filing of basic information of candidates, payment of processing fee and slot booking to attend the certificate verification will be held between August 30 and September 9, as per reports.

The certificate verification for candidates, according to reports, can be done from September 4 to September 11 and web options will be made available between September 4 and September 13. The provisional seat allotments, the reports say, will be conducted on September 15 and those students who are shortlisted for seat allotment must pay tuition fee and self-report online between September 15 and September 20.

The TS EAMCET counselling body will conduct the process of TS EAMCET counselling in two phases -- first round and final round. The final round of TS EAMCET counselling will begin from October 29.

Candidates who will qualify for TS EAMCET 2021 and will score 45 per cent marks (for open category) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination will be eligible to apply for TS EAMCET counselling 2021.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 was conducted on August 4, 5, 6 for engineering aspirants and August 9 and 10 for the agriculture stream. The exam authorities will soon release the TS EAMCET 2021 answer key for both engineering and agriculture streams.