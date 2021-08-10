  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana To Begin First Phase Of TS EAMCET Counselling From August 30: Reports

Telangana To Begin First Phase Of TS EAMCET Counselling From August 30: Reports

TS EAMCET Counselling: The online filing of basic information of candidates, payment of processing fee and slot booking to attend the certificate verification will be held between August 30 and September 9, as per reports.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 10:56 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

TS EAMCET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Guidelines
TS EAMCET, BITSAT Dates Clash; Telangana Council Asks Aspirants To Apply For Session Change
TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 To Be Released Today
TS EAMCET 2021 Application Correction Facility Ends Today
TS EAMCET Application Correction Window Open; Details Here
TS EAMCET Registration With Late Fee Open; Know How To Apply
Telangana To Begin First Phase Of TS EAMCET Counselling From August 30: Reports
TS EAMCET counselling dates announced
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the first phase of TS EAMCET counselling from August 30. The online filing of basic information of candidates, payment of processing fee and slot booking to attend the certificate verification will be held between August 30 and September 9, as per reports.

Recommended: Download Free sample papers for TS EAMCET along with answers. Click Here

The certificate verification for candidates, according to reports, can be done from September 4 to September 11 and web options will be made available between September 4 and September 13. The provisional seat allotments, the reports say, will be conducted on September 15 and those students who are shortlisted for seat allotment must pay tuition fee and self-report online between September 15 and September 20.

The TS EAMCET counselling body will conduct the process of TS EAMCET counselling in two phases -- first round and final round. The final round of TS EAMCET counselling will begin from October 29.

Candidates who will qualify for TS EAMCET 2021 and will score 45 per cent marks (for open category) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination will be eligible to apply for TS EAMCET counselling 2021.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 was conducted on August 4, 5, 6 for engineering aspirants and August 9 and 10 for the agriculture stream. The exam authorities will soon release the TS EAMCET 2021 answer key for both engineering and agriculture streams.

Click here for more Education News
TS EAMCEt counselling TS EAMCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra To Reopen CET Application Window For Admission To PG, Professional Courses
Maharashtra To Reopen CET Application Window For Admission To PG, Professional Courses
CBSE Class 12 Improvement Exams From August 25; Check Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Class 12 Improvement Exams From August 25; Check Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Class 10 Improvement Exam Date Sheet Released; Here’s Complete Schedule
CBSE Class 10 Improvement Exam Date Sheet Released; Here’s Complete Schedule
Maharashtra: Schools To Resume More Offline Classes From August 17
Maharashtra: Schools To Resume More Offline Classes From August 17
Working To Translate Technical Education Curriculum Into Official Language Under PM Leadership: Amit Shah
Working To Translate Technical Education Curriculum Into Official Language Under PM Leadership: Amit Shah
.......................... Advertisement ..........................