Telangana Announces Common Entrance Test (TS CET) Dates

TS CET dates announced

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the exam dates for the eligibility test for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the state. The common entrance test is scheduled to be held from August 3. While the test for TS ECET is scheduled for August 3, TS EAMCET is to be held between August 5 and August 9 and TS PGECET from August 11 to August 14.

Recommended: Download TS EAMCET sample papers along with answers. Click Here

TSCHE holds various undergraduate and postgraduate common entrance tests including Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET), Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET), Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) and the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET).

TS CET 2021 Dates

TS CETs Exam Dates TS ECET 2021 August 3 TS EAMCET 2021 August 5-9 TS PGECET 2021 August 11-14 TS PGLCET 2021 August 23 TS LAWCET 2021 August 23 TS EdCET 2021 August 24-25 TS PECET 2021 To be announced

Candidates are admitted to the UG and PG courses on the basis of the marks secured in the TS CETs. All the common entrance tests are conducted by the universities in Telangana on behalf of the council.

The council had earlier announced the exam dates for all the CETs. The tests were scheduled to be held between July and August. However, the increase in the number of active Covid cases and the uncertainties associated had led TSCHE to consider its decision and reschedule the common entrance test dates.