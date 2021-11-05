  • Home
Telangana: 32 Students Fall Sick After Mid-Day Meal

As many as 32 students fell ill on Friday after having mid-day meals in a school run by the Telangana government.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 5, 2021 11:00 pm IST | Source: PTI

Telangana: 32 Students Fall Sick After Mid-Day Meal
32 students fell ill after having mid-day meals (Representational)
Karimnagar:

As many as 32 students fell ill on Friday after having mid-day meals in a school run by the Telangana government. A total of 114 students of the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Dimmadurthi village in Nirmal district took the meals, and 32 of them fell sick, said the district educational officer (DEO) Dr A.Ravinder Reddy.

Immediately, the 32 were given treatment at a primary health centre. Of them, 12 students were on observation and out of danger, the DEO said. Responding to the report of the DEO, the District Collector Musharraf Farooqui suspended the school headmaster. The contract given to the agency that supplied the meals has been cancelled, the DEO added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

