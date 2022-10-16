Technology Education Should Be Imparted In Hindi; Other Languages: Kalraj Mishra

  • Home
Governor Kalraj Mishra while addressing the 'Utsav 175' function by the Jaipur Chapter of the IIT Roorkee Alumni Association on Saturday said technology education should be provided in Hindi and other languages to make it accessible to all.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 16, 2022 10:10 am IST | Source: PTI

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said technology education should be provided in Hindi and other languages to make it accessible to all. For this, he called upon experts to cooperate and make coordinated efforts. Governor Mishra was addressing the "Utsav 175" function organised by the Jaipur Chapter of the IIT Roorkee Alumni Association on Saturday.

He suggested to take initiative through startups towards carbon-free industrial development. He said technical educationists should keep in mind the needs related to local industries, construction work, public sector while preparing the curriculum and try to ensure maximum utilisation of local resources.

The Governor said due to the tradition of imparting scientific, technical and medical education in English, these courses were not prepared in Indian languages. He said now with the initiative taken by the Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation (IITI), these courses will be made available in Indian languages along with English.

He urged members of the IIT Roorkee Alumni Association to cooperate in setting up of skill development centres so that capacity building of youth pursuing technical education in Rajasthan can be done.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

