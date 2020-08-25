Teaching-Learning During COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh Schools To Impart Classes Over Phone

  • Home
Madhya Pradesh board has issued an alternative time table for students of Class 1 to Class 8 as part of Humara Ghar- Humara Vidyalaya programme.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020

New Delhi:

The School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has issued a time table for students of Classes 1 to 8 to continue learning amid the closure of schools due to COVID-19. This alternative calendar has been issued as part of Humara Ghar- Humara Vidyalaya programme. As part of this time table, teachers will have telephonic conversations with the school students to ascertain the students’ progress and also conduct classes so that no students are left behind.

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department took to Twitter to announce this development. It said: “Students under Humara Ghar- Humara Vidyalaya are studying at home. Time table has been released for students of classes 1 to 8.”

“Teachers can contact 5 students every day by telephone and conduct studies according to the time table,” it added.

The Madhya Pradesh Government has been taking various initiatives to continue the teaching-learning process amid the physical closure of schools. Various radio programmes including those from All India Radio and Radio Vanya are broadcast every Monday to Friday between 11 am and 12 noon. The radio programmes air different topics for all the classes.

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Board has already been providing study materials including downloadable contents and video lectures to more than 19 lakh students across the state through Digilap. As per reports, the School Education Department has also formed around 50,000 WhatsApp groups to disseminate information of importance to the school students and discuss problems and find solutions to them.

