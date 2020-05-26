Teaching During COVID-19: UNESCO Webinar On May 27

Image credit: Shutterstock UNESCO Webinar

The International non-profit organisation, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, or UNESCO, New Delhi, will host a webinar to discuss how governments have prepared to support teachers and educators to continue delivering quality instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar will be conducted on May 27 between 5 pm and 6:30 pm.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed from mid-March to contain the spread of coronavirus have made all educational institutions including the government-run schools go online. The lockdown has been extended multiple times. In consequence, the learning process of students across the country has been impacted.

Titled, ‘Indo-Africa discussion: Sharing experiences on teaching during Covid19’, the web-seminar will discuss the varied steps the Indian Government have taken during the period of lockdown to keep the educational system on track.

This webinar exclusively meant to discuss the government's role in supporting the teachers and educators will take into account the initiatives as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

HRD Ministry Initiatives

The Human Resource Development Ministry has launched numerous digital learning platforms for students including DIKSHA platform, SWAYAM Prabha direct-to-home channels and PM e-Vidya programme.

Earlier, on April 22, the VidyaDaan 2.0 portal was launched to crowd-source e-learning content from the public. VidyaDaan 2.0 will bring together academics and organisations to develop e-learning content aligned to the curriculum with elements of fun. Contributions can be in the form of explanatory videos, animations, teaching videos, lesson plans, assessments and question banks in a prescribed format.

Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, had launched content in digital format for various subjects on DIKSHA application. DIKSHA is the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing app which was launched to be a repository for digital school textbooks. DIKSHA has over 80,000 e-books for Classes 1-12 prepared by the CBSE and National Council for Educational Research and Training, NCERT.

The PM e-Vidya platform launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also seeks to unify all efforts related to digital, online and on-air education to benefit 33 crore students across the country.

The former chairperson of National Council of Teacher Education, Dr Satbir Bedi, will address the online seminar to discuss how the government has supported teachers and educators to continue delivering quality classes during the period of lockdown.