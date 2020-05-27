Teaching During COVID-19: Rajasthan Education Department Releases List Of Star Teachers

  • Home
Rajasthan Education Department has shortlisted and congratulated 287 teachers for their efforts to strengthen education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teaching During COVID-19: Rajasthan recognises star teachers
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Department of Education, Rajasthan, has released names of 287 teachers from the state and praised them for their efforts to continue teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Our Star Teachers” list names 287 teachers from across districts and sub-districts of Rajasthan for their contribution in keeping the education process on track during the period of lockdown. However, over 180 teachers are from Jaipur district alone.

The recognition of teachers soldiering on during the pandemic is part of Rajasthan’s SMILE, or Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement, initiative. It was launched by the Rajasthan Education Department on April 14 as a “reinforcement of the government's commitment to impart education” for students studying in the schools.

COVID-19 And Schools

The coronavirus outbreak, and the nation-wide lockdown imposed from mid-March to mitigate its spread, have made all educational institutions, including the government-run schools go online. The lockdown has been extended multiple times as a precautionary measure. In consequence, the teaching and learning process across the country has been impacted.

The Rajasthan Education Department initiated the SMILE project to ensure continuity of learning for students.

The education department, in the statement releasing the names of 287 teachers, praised how the teachers made efforts to keep the learning processes of students on track. “The teachers also made efforts to create quality contents in the digital format in SMILE”, said the statement.

At the central level, the Ministry of Human Resource Development has launched similar online teaching-learning portals to keep the education system running. The SMILE project is in line with the activities of portals like DIKSHA, SWAYAM Prabha direct-to-home channels, and PM e-Vidya programmes.

