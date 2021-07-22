  • Home
  • Education
  • Teachers Will Be Vaccinated Soon For Reopening Schools, Colleges In State: Karnataka Minister

Teachers Will Be Vaccinated Soon For Reopening Schools, Colleges In State: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said all teaching and non-teaching staff of the government, aided and unaided schools will be vaccinated on a priority basis as a safety measure.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 22, 2021 7:42 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka: Teachers To Be Vaccinated To Facilitate Re-Opening Of Schools
WBCHSE Asks Schools To Issue Class 11 Admission Notice From July 22
Haryana Government Reduces 30% Syllabus For Classes 10, 12
Manish Sisodia Visits Delhi Schools, Interacts With Parents About Education Of Children At Special PTM
Chhattisgarh: Schools, Colleges To Reopen For Classes 10, 12 From August 2
Haryana Board Reduces Class 10, 12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Session: Reports
Teachers Will Be Vaccinated Soon For Reopening Schools, Colleges In State: Karnataka Minister
Karnataka teachers will be vaccinated on priority basis
Bengaluru:

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said all teaching and non-teaching staff of the government, aided and unaided schools will be vaccinated on a priority basis as a safety measure. In a statement, Mr Sudhakar said schools will have to reopen sooner or later as children cannot depend on online classes forever.

"Online classes may impact the psychological health of the children. Therefore, we will have a wide consultation process before arriving at any decision. Experts' opinions will be considered for making such decisions," he said. "School staff will be accorded priority and for vaccination. Parents and family members of the students have already been vaccinated," he added.

According to him, the vaccination coverage will cross three crore doses in a few days and many people have developed antibodies themselves. The minister said already permission has been given to reopen Medical colleges while higher education classes will also start shortly. He also said all the educational institutions will be reopened in a phased manner and measures will be taken to ensure the safety of children. The matter will be discussed with the Chief Minister, he added.

According to Mr Sudhakar, five per cent of the total cases in the state are being subjected to genomic sequencing to look for new variants as instructed by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News covid update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Date Latest Updates
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Date Latest Updates
National Aptitude Test In Architecture (NATA) Phase 2 Result Declared; Direct Link
National Aptitude Test In Architecture (NATA) Phase 2 Result Declared; Direct Link
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Day 2 Over, Paper Analysis And More
Live | JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Day 2 Over, Paper Analysis And More
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 Tomorrow; Exam Day Instructions Here
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 Tomorrow; Exam Day Instructions Here
Kerala Chief Minister Criticises KSU Protest At Engineering College
Kerala Chief Minister Criticises KSU Protest At Engineering College
.......................... Advertisement ..........................