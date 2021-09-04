Teachers Took Effective Steps For Students' Uninterrupted Education During Lockdown: President

  • Home
"In Indian tradition, teachers are placed at the same pedestal as God," President Kovind said. During the COVID-19 global pandemic, the pedagogy adopted by the teachers also underwent a major change, the President said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 4, 2021 8:05 pm IST | Source: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day
New Delhi:

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day and said they took effective steps to enable uninterrupted education of students during the Covid-induced lockdown.

He said Teachers' Day is an occasion when we honour the dedicated services of all the teachers who play a leading role in the intellectual and moral development of our children.

"In Indian tradition, teachers are placed at the same pedestal as God," President Kovind said. During the COVID-19 global pandemic, the pedagogy adopted by the teachers also underwent a major change, the President said.

"During lockdown, our teachers accepted every challenge associated with the introduction of online medium of education. They took effective steps to enable uninterrupted education of the students," he said.

On this occasion, let us all express our gratitude to the entire teaching community for its invaluable contribution towards building a strong and prosperous nation, President Kovind said.

"Teachers' Day is observed on the birthday of a great educationist, philosopher and former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day," the President said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

