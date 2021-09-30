  • Home
  • Education
  • Teachers, Staffers Of Delhi Government Schools To Be Treated As On Leave If Unvaccinated

Teachers, Staffers Of Delhi Government Schools To Be Treated As On Leave If Unvaccinated

Unvaccinated teachers and non-teaching staffers of Delhi government schools will not be allowed to attend school from October 15 and they will be considered as being on leave, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Wednesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 10:55 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Mumbai Schools To Reopen For Classes 8 To 12 From October 4
One Month Of ‘Offline’ School: Covid Regimen Still Strange But Students Across Digital Divide Delighted
Six Schools Rebuilt With Indian Grant Inaugurated In Nepal
Mid-Day Meal Scheme Renamed As ‘National Scheme For PM-POSHAN In Schools’
Delhi Schools For Junior Classes To Reopen After Festival Season: DDMA
Cabinet Approves PM-POSHAN Scheme, To Spend Rs 1.31 Lakh Crore In 5 Years
Teachers, Staffers Of Delhi Government Schools To Be Treated As On Leave If Unvaccinated
Unvaccinated teachers of Delhi government schools will not be allowed to attend school
New Delhi:

Unvaccinated teachers and non-teaching staffers of Delhi government schools will not be allowed to attend school from October 15 and they will be considered as being on leave, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Wednesday.

"We all are aware that the country is threatened with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to take all effective measures to prevent the spread of the same. The schools under DoE have been reopened in a phased manner, so it is the prime concern of the Delhi government that the environment of the schools remain safe with the appropriate implementation of SoPs and measures," DoE Director Udit Raj said in an official order.

The DoE has directed education officers in all districts and school principals to ensure that all teachers and school staffers should be vaccinated by October 15.

"All such teachers and school staff who have not got themselves vaccinated by October 15 should not be allowed to attend the school and their absence would be treated as on leave," he added.

The DoE had earlier directed all government schools to ensure their teaching and non-teaching staffers are vaccinated at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Government school
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2022 Application Without Late Fee Ends Today
GATE 2022 Application Without Late Fee Ends Today
Mid-Day Meal Scheme Renamed As PM POSHAN; To Cover Pre-Primary Students
Mid-Day Meal Scheme Renamed As PM POSHAN; To Cover Pre-Primary Students
DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021: Colleges Expected To Have High Cut-Offs
DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021: Colleges Expected To Have High Cut-Offs
NTA Declares UPCET 2021 Result; Direct Link Here
NTA Declares UPCET 2021 Result; Direct Link Here
AP ICET 2021 Results Today; Direct Link, Official Website To Download Result
AP ICET 2021 Results Today; Direct Link, Official Website To Download Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................