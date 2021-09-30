Teachers, Staffers Of Delhi Government Schools To Be Treated As On Leave If Unvaccinated

Unvaccinated teachers of Delhi government schools will not be allowed to attend school

Unvaccinated teachers and non-teaching staffers of Delhi government schools will not be allowed to attend school from October 15 and they will be considered as being on leave, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Wednesday.

"We all are aware that the country is threatened with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to take all effective measures to prevent the spread of the same. The schools under DoE have been reopened in a phased manner, so it is the prime concern of the Delhi government that the environment of the schools remain safe with the appropriate implementation of SoPs and measures," DoE Director Udit Raj said in an official order.

The DoE has directed education officers in all districts and school principals to ensure that all teachers and school staffers should be vaccinated by October 15.

"All such teachers and school staff who have not got themselves vaccinated by October 15 should not be allowed to attend the school and their absence would be treated as on leave," he added.

The DoE had earlier directed all government schools to ensure their teaching and non-teaching staffers are vaccinated at the earliest.

