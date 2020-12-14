Teachers Request 'Clarity' On Practical Exams For Class 10, 12; Ramesh Pokhriyal To Answer Live

Teachers request 'clarity' on practical exams

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is set to go live again on Twitter on December 17 to discuss the upcoming Board examinations. This session is expected to be focused on discussion with teachers of Classes 10 and 12. Soon after the announcement of the live session, Board exams aspirants flooded the social media with questions related to lack of clarity regarding the syllabus, while requesting to share details about the revised portions of each subject. Not just the students, Class 10 and 12 teachers are equally worried about the completion of the syllabus before the exams through online classes.

Earlier on December 10, many students had asked for specific dates for Board Exams, NEET 2021, and JEE Main 2021.

Mr Pokhriyal had said earlier that Class 10 and 12 Board Examination syllabus has been reduced by 30 per cent as students had complained about inefficiency of the online classes and lack of time to prepare for the annual exams. He mentioned that information regarding the same has been shared on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the schools authorities must refer to it. Though, students and teachers seem to have no clarity about which portions of the syllabus would be eliminated.

A Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher cited problems faced by him during online classes.

"Sir I am a teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Odisha. I want to suggest to cancel CBSE Board Exams this year because schools are closed for the last nine months and it is very difficult to teach online due to poor network connectivity", the teacher said.

One of the senior secondary teachers of a CBSE school Mithani requested to cancel the practical and project work.

"Respected Sir, I'm a Sr. Sec teacher in a CBSE school. Teachers, students and parents would like complete clarity on the following issues: 1. Practicals/ Projects - please cancel these as it is very difficult for schools to prepare students for these" , Mithani said.

Asking about the reduced syllabus, one of the Twitter users said, “Sir there is no syllabus reduction done in economics subject of Class 12. It does not account for 33 per cent. Please look into the matter and give us a beneficial reduction in economics syllabus”.

While complaining about Commerce syllabus in Class 12 a student said, “As you said in your yesterday meeting that CBSE has already deleted 30 per cent of the syllabus but in commerce, the syllabus has not been reduced by 30 per cent. The topics which are deleted in Economics have repeated again, chapter 10 like Qualitative and quantitative method”.

Citing state examination boards one of the students named Himanshi said the easier parts of the syllabus have been removed.

“Sir RBSE and Maharashtra board have extended their exam dates till May 15,, then why not CBSE as the 30 per cent syllabus reduced only comprises the easier chapters which help students to score more”, Himanshi said.

Mr Pokhriyal had earlier conducted a review meeting after the live session and considered the suggestions received from the students, parents and teachers.

Earlier, Mr Pokhriyal held similar webinars with education stakeholders to know their views on conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.