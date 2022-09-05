  • Home
Teacher's Day Eve: President Droupadi Murmu Hopes More Talent Joins Teaching Profession

In a message on the eve of Teachers' Day, Ms Murmu said our teachers are continuously trying to improve their capabilities and proficiency through new research, experiments and innovations.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 5, 2022 11:42 am IST

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm wishes to all the teachers of the country.
New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed hope that more talent joins the noble profession of teaching and asserted that the efforts of our teachers will help us achieve new heights in the field of education. In a message on the eve of Teachers' Day, Ms Murmu said our teachers are continuously trying to improve their capabilities and proficiency through new research, experiments and innovations.

"On the occasion of Teacher's Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country. I hope that more talent joins the noble profession of teaching. I extend my wishes again to all teachers. It is due to their efforts that responsible citizens emerge, who are ready to work for the welfare of the nation in every possible manner," she said. "Our teachers are continuously trying to improve their capabilities and proficiency through new research, experiments and innovations. Through the National Education Policy 2020, changes are being brought to our education system. It is also providing opportunities for the inclusion of Indian cultural values and languages in our education system. I am confident that the efforts of our teachers will help us achieve new heights in the field of education," she noted.

Ms Murmu also paid tributes to the former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teacher's Day. "This occasion marks the birth anniversary of the great teacher-philosopher and former President of India, Dr S Radhakrishnan. I pay my humble tributes to him. He is an inspiration for all teachers who try to instil, in addition to knowledge, human values in the students," she said. The president will confer the National Awards for Teachers, 2022 to 46 select awardees on Monday to honour their unique contribution to school education.

