Teachers Day 2022: UGC to Launch 3 Research Grants, 2 Fellowship Schemes Tomorrow

The event will be a live webcast at 3 pm tomorrow on the official Twitter and YouTube channels of UGC.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 4, 2022 10:39 pm IST
UGC will launch three new research grants and two fellowship schemes tomorrow, September 5.
New Delhi:

On the occasion of Teachers Day 2022, the University Grants Commission (UGC) will launch three new research grants and two fellowship schemes tomorrow, September 5. The event will be a live webcast at 3 pm tomorrow on the official Twitter and YouTube channels of UGC.

According to information provided by UGC, three research grants for in-service teachers and faculty members will be launched. There are 100 available slots for this fellowship, and selected candidates will get Rs 50,000 per month and Rs 50,000 per year as a contingency.

Candidates should not be more than 67 years of age and must have successfully supervised the PhD dissertations of ten full-time candidates, three of whom graduated during the previous ten years. In addition, the candidate must have managed as Principal Investigator of at least three sponsored research projects financed by national or international agencies. Furthermore, candidates should not carry any administrative responsibilities throughout the fellowship, which begins on the day of superannuation.

The fellowship and research grant programmes of UGC that will be launched tomorrow are listed below:

  1. Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members

The goal of this fellowship is to give research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members, and the initiative would grant Rs 10 lakh in assistance to 200 selected participants.

Tenure- Two years

  1. Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited

The DS Kothari grant is a post-doctoral fellowship plan for candidates in the sciences, medicine, and engineering stream. The initiative would offer Rs 10 lakh in financial assistance to 132 selected candidates.

Tenure- 2 years

  1. Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members

UGC launched this scheme in order to provide an opportunity to superannuated teachers who have been actively engaged in research and teaching programmes. This fellowship has 100 seats available, and the selected applicants will get Rs 50,000 per month in fellowship payments and Rs 50,000 per year in contingency payments.

Tenure- 3 years.

  1. Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship

While there are 900 seats available, 30 per cent of them are reserved for female candidates. As a part of the fellowship, selected candidates will get Rs 50,000 per month and Rs 50,000 per year as a contingency.

Tenure- 3 years

  1. Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child

There is no set number of slots available for the fellowship. It aims to encourage single girls to continue their studies and do research that will result in a PhD.

Tenure- Five years

