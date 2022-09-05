India Celebrates Teachers’ Day 2022 Today; Know 5 Facts About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
India is celebrating Teachers’ Day today, September 5. Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to recognise and celebrate the works of educators including teachers, researchers and professors in India. Teachers' Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Born on September 5, 1888, Dr Radhakrishnan was the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India. Dr Radhakrishnan is well-known for his notable work as a teacher, philosopher and scholar. Since 1962, September 5 has been celebrated as Teachers' Day in India to honor Dr Radhakrishnan's remarkable approach toward education and students.
As part of Teachers’ Day 2022, the President of India will confer the National Award to Teachers. The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.
Teachers' Day plays a very important role in the life of every student as this is the day when they give tribute to their teachers, mentors and guides in life. Educational institutions including schools and colleges, celebrate this day with utmost zest and various extra curricular activities are held. Poems, skits, speeches and other creative programmes are organised in schools and colleges to thank the teachers.
Teachers’ Day 2022: 5 Facts About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Life
- Dr Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888. He was born into a Telugu family in Tiruttani town in Tamil Nadu. Dr Radhakrishnan was an ace student and received various scholarships throughout his life and he studied in schools at Tirupati and then went to Vellore.
- Dr Radhakrishnan studied philosophy at the Christian College, Madras. He is considered one of the greatest philosophers in the history of India to date.
- After Dr Radhakrishnan completed his degree, he became a Professor of Philosophy at Madras Presidency College and then subsequently Professor of Philosophy at the University of Mysore.
- Dr Radhakrishnan served as the first Vice-President of India from 1952 to 1962 and the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. He was also the Ambassador of India to the Soviet Union from 1949 to 1952. Dr Radhakrishnan also served as the fourth Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University from 1939 to 1948. In 1984, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna.
- Some of his notable works include Reign of Religion in Contemporary Philosophy, Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore, The Hindu View of Life, Kalki or the Future of Civilisation, An Idealist View of Life, The Religion We Need, India and China, and Gautama the Buddha.