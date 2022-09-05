India Celebrates Teachers’ Day 2022 Today; Know 5 Facts About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day 2022 Image: The birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers' Day

India is celebrating Teachers’ Day today, September 5. Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to recognise and celebrate the works of educators including teachers, researchers and professors in India. Teachers' Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Born on September 5, 1888, Dr Radhakrishnan was the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India. Dr Radhakrishnan is well-known for his notable work as a teacher, philosopher and scholar. Since 1962, September 5 has been celebrated as Teachers' Day in India to honor Dr Radhakrishnan's remarkable approach toward education and students.

As part of Teachers’ Day 2022, the President of India will confer the National Award to Teachers. The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

Teachers' Day plays a very important role in the life of every student as this is the day when they give tribute to their teachers, mentors and guides in life. Educational institutions including schools and colleges, celebrate this day with utmost zest and various extra curricular activities are held. Poems, skits, speeches and other creative programmes are organised in schools and colleges to thank the teachers.

Teachers’ Day 2022: 5 Facts About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Life