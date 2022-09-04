  • Home
Teachers' Day 2022: Tips To Deliver A Remarkable Speech At School

Teachers' Day 2022 will be celebrated on September 5. Here are some speech ideas for students

Teachers' Day 2022: Tips To Deliver A Remarkable Speech At School
Teacher's Day 2022 is on September 5
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Teachers' Day 2022: Every year on September 5, Teachers' Day is observed nationwide in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a teacher, philosopher, scholar and politician. Dr S Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888. He was the first Vice-President of India and India’s second President. The purpose of celebrating Teacher's Day is to honour and show gratitude to all educators and teachers for their commitment to educating and guiding the youth of this country. Also Read | Teachers’ Day 2022 On September 5; History, Significance Of This Day

Since schools are opened this year after two years of pandemic it is a favourable chance for students to celebrate this day eminently and make this day indelible and unforgettable for their honourable teachers. When you are writing speech on Teachers' Day you have to focus on some important points which should be included in your speech.

Teachers Day 2022: Important Speech Ideas For Students

  • Why Teachers' Day is celebrated and why the date September 5 is chosen for this. As we know it marks the birth anniversary of Dr S Radhakrishnan but what is the story that lies behind choosing this date
  • In India it is celebrated on September 5 but what about other countries. Is this the only date recognised as or any other date. What is the day chosen by UNESCO, what is International Teachers' Day
  • You should also describe some qualities of teachers, why they are praised so much, what key role they play in shaping the future of the students, the importance they hold in the life of students, how the qualities and the behaviour student possess depends on their teacher and their teachings
  • The role of teachers in India from ancient times, the way they were worshipped the position they hold in kingdoms, the role they play in the life of princes, the role of Ashrams and Gurukuls
  • You can include some old sayings poems on stanzas/dohas written in the glory of teachers, applauding them and their comparison with the Lord and their supremacy
  • Students can also describe some stories mentioning the dedication and sacrifices of some students/scholars for their teachers and gurus. The offerings and Guru Dakshina from the students to their teacher describing the significance of teachers and what position they hold in society
  • One may mention a teachers' worthiness in shaping their life as well as society. The students are the building blocks of any country. The way they are moulded decides the future of the society and country
  • Conclude your speech by informing students about the theme of this Teachers' Day celebration and expressing your own gratitude to your honourable teachers.
