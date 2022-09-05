- Home
- Education
- Teachers' Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets Teachers, Pays Homage To Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Teachers' Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets Teachers, Pays Homage To Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
"Greetings on Teachers' Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds," Modi said in a tweet
On Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds, and paid homage to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan. "Greetings on Teachers' Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds," Modi said in a tweet. "I also pay homage to our former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," he said.
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities Read More
Greetings on #TeachersDay, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/WWt4q2appo— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Click here for more Education News
Sign In/Sign Up
We endeavor to keep you informed and help you choose the right Career path. Sign in and access our resources on Exams, Study Material, Counseling, Colleges etc.
Help us to help you.