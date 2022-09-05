Search
  • Teachers' Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets Teachers, Pays Homage To Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets Teachers, Pays Homage To Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

"Greetings on Teachers' Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds," Modi said in a tweet

Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 5, 2022 10:29 am IST
Source: PTI
"I also pay homage to our former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," Narendra Modi said
Image credit: File Photo

On Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds, and paid homage to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan. "Greetings on Teachers' Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds," Modi said in a tweet. "I also pay homage to our former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

