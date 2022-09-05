Teachers’ Day 2022: Prime Minister Announces Development, Upgradation Of 14,500 Schools Under PM-SHRI Yojana

PM Modi has announced the development of schools under PM SHRI Yojana

While addressing the award holders of the National Award to Teachers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools under the PM SHRI Yojana. PM SHRI Yojana is Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These schools, PM Modi says, will become model schools that will encapsulate the full spirit of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The PM-SHRI schools, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. According to the Prime Minister, emphasis will be on a discovery-oriented, learning-centric way of teaching.

“Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister in a social media post said: “The National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in the recent years. I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP.”

The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022

Pedagogy adopted in these schools will be more experiential, holistic, integrated, play/toy-based (particularly, in the foundational years) inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible and enjoyable, an official statement said.

Focus, the statement added, will be on achieving proficiency in learning outcomes for every child in every grade. Assessment at all levels will be based on conceptual understanding and application of knowledge to real life situations and will be competency-based, it added.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister paid homage to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He also reminded the teachers that it is all the more important to be felicitated by the current President of India who is also a teacher and has taught in far-flung places of Odisha.

The Prime Minister highlighted the knowledge and dedication of teachers and pointed out that their biggest quality is a positive outlook that enables them to work with students relentlessly for their improvement. “The role of a teacher is to show the light to a person, and it is them who sow the dreams and teach them to turn the dreams into resolve”, he added.