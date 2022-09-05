Teachers' Day 2022: President Droupadi Murmu To Present National Teachers Awards Today

Image credit: File Photo President Droupadi Murmu will confer National Teachers Awards today

Teachers' Day 2022: On the occasion of Teachers' Day 2022, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Awards to Teachers 2022 to selected candidates today, September 5. As many as 46 teachers will get the national award in a ceremony to be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi at 11 am. Following the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the award winning teachers at his residence at 4:30 PM.

According to Ministry of Education's official circular, every winner will be honoured with a certificate of merit, a cash reward of Rs. 50,000 and a silver medal. The programme will be telecasted live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education and streamed live on webcast.gov.in/moe.

The idea behind the event is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education, but also enriched the lives of their students, the statement read.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising the national level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process, it added.