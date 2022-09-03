Teachers’ Day 2022 On September 5; History, Significance Of This Day

Teacher's Day 2022 on September 5

Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 every year in India. The date is chosen as it marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President of India and India’s second President. Dr S Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888. The first Teachers' Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962 on his 77th birthday. He started his career as a teacher. Dr Radhakrishnan was a philosopher, scholar and a politician and his dedicated work towards education made his birthday an important day in the history of India.

There is an old saying, "Parents are our first teachers and teachers are our second parents." From teaching us basic things to help overcome hurdles of life, teachers have always been there to help and guide us to shape ourselves right. From ancient time, Indians have firmly believed in the Guru.

Guru is considered a creator, preserver and also the destroyer. Many popular Indian poets and writers have wrote in the glory of the Teacher or Guru. Guru is called the absolute lord. We owe gratitude to teachers for and mentoring us. Hence this day is significantly celebrated in India. The world celebrates Teachers' Day on October 5. The goal to commemorate this day is the same, to honor teachers across the world. The theme for World Teacher's Day 2022 is- Leading in crisis, reimaging the future.

Teachers' Day 2022: Significance Of This Day

This day holds supremacy as its objective is to remember and remind the crucial role teachers play in framing students' lives and careers. It is annual initiative to recognize and celebrate each teacher's contribution and efforts, without whom we would not be who we are today.

To encourage and appreciate the teachers, every year on September 5, the President of India awards ‘National Teacher Awards’ to the extraordinary teachers. Students on this day get the opportunity to understand the efforts the teachers put in to make sure, that the students get quality education. The Teachers’ Day celebration is important as this is the day when teachers are honoured and wished by students, the government and various organisations for their efforts and hard work.

The purpose of celebrating Teachers' Day is to honor teachers for their commitment to educating and guiding the future of this country. Any person in your life including a friend, parent, boss or family member be your teacher. Even according to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Teaching is not a profession, a way of life." Teachers determination and sincerity will shape the destiny of the nation as they are laying the foundation and building blocks of the society.