Teachers’ Day 2022: "Need To Encourage Use Of Regional Languages In Teaching," Says President Droupadi Murmu

Teachers’ Day 2022: Addressing the National Awards to Teachers 2022 ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, the President said that there is a need to teach children in their mother tongue which will help them to nurture talent

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 5, 2022 1:10 pm IST

Teachers’ Day 2022:
President Droupadi Murmu at the National Awards to Teachers 2022 ceremony
Image credit: twitter.com/rashtrapatibhvn

Teachers’ Day 2022: On the occasion of Teachers' Day 2022, President Droupadi Murmu honoured 45 selected teachers from across the country. Addressing the National Awards to Teachers 2022 ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, the President said that there is a need to teach children in their mother tongue which will help them to nurture talent. "The New Education Policy has encouraged using mother tongue both in elementary and higher education," the president said. ALSO READ | Teachers' Day 2022: How Students, Professionals Remember Their Teachers?

The President also said that teachers should help students to get interest in science subjects and reasoning. "Asking questions does not show your mediocrity, but it will help you to understand a topic in detail. The teachers should enthusise students to ask questions and find reasoning on every topic," the president said. READ MORE | Teachers’ Day 2022 On September 5; History, Significance Of This Day

Explaining the role of teachers, the President used the quote by William Arthur Word- "The mediocre teacher tells, the good teacher explains, the superior teacher demonstrates, the great teacher inspires." ALSO READ | Teachers' Day 2022: Tips To Deliver A Remarkable Speech At School

The president concluded her address with a thanking note to teachers. "On this occasion, I would like to thank my teachers who not only taught me but also gave me a lot of love and affection and inspired me to work hard. Thanks to the guidance provided by my parents and teachers, I became the first girl of my village to go to college," the president added.

The president also paid homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

