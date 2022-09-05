  • Home
Check here some of the inspiring quotes by famous authors, personalities, and teachers of India.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 5, 2022
Teachers’ Day 2022: Inspiring Quotes By Famous Authors, Personalities
Inspiring quotes by famous authors, personalities, and teachers of India.
New Delhi:

Teachers’ Day 2022: Today as we are celebrating Teachers Day today, September 5 to mark the birthday of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, there were also many other inspirational Indian teachers like Swami Vivekananda, Rabindra Nath Tagore, Savitribai Phule, APJ Abdul Kalam and others who made significant contributions to the student's life.

The famous teachers of India always stressed on the liberty and reform of our education system. Let’s look back at the thoughts possessed by the incredible teachers on the country's education.

Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan

“The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate”

Rabindra Nath Tagore

“The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.”

Chanakya

“Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere. Education beats the beauty and the youth.”

Savitribai Phule

“The lack of learning is nothing but gross bestiality. It is through the acquisition of knowledge that (he) loses his lower status and achieves the higher one.”

Swami Vivekananda

"The education which does not help the common mass of people to equip themselves for the struggle for life, which does not bring out strength of character, a spirit of philanthropy, and the courage of a lion — is it worth the name? Real education is that which enables one to stand on one's own legs".

APJ Abdul Kalam

“Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model”.

