Teachers' Day 2022: How Students, Professionals Remember Their Teachers?

Teachers' Day 2022: Like parents, teachers play a huge role in shaping the life of a student. The teachers help to build the character of a student, teach/ inspire them to be on the right path of success and also provide support at their distress moment.

Teachers' Day will be celebrated on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of the former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Careers360 had a word with students, professionals to know how their teachers played an important role in shaping their life and the beautiful memories with their teachers.

Dr Chinmayee Gowda, Junior Resident, TR Hospital, Bangalore- "I was a 13-year-old , extremely self-conscious and low self esteemed teenager to whom coping up with a highly competitive world was futile. But it was my class teacher of 7th grade Mr Ravi Prasad who boosted my self-confidence, showed me a simple path towards success ,who made me realise that it was not the end and my life journey just started which is more beautiful than I could ever imagine. Whatever I am today is completely because of him and am always indebted to him. No one can teach life lessons so precisely unless he/ she is a great teacher. All I can say on this teacher's day is 'thanks for inspiring me'."

Ankita Chib, Class 12, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Kanpur- "As I graduate from school next year, I will remember each teacher of mine as an encyclopedia, abundant with knowledge and warmth. My teachers have showered me with love in times of challenges and their support has been immense. Their claps have been the loudest every time I have achieved something - big or small. I have been able to identify my talents and strengths because of their belief in me. I will remember my teachers as guiding forces who helped me navigate my way out of every maze in life. I will remember my teachers for creating an environment where taking risks and learning was encouraged beyond the classroom. I will remember my teachers as the forces that have contributed most in making me who I am - inside out."

Ashlesha Misra, Class 12, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Kanpur- "Twenty years down the line, I do not know who I will be and what I will like or not like anymore. I do not know if the friends I have now will stay the same as they are today. I do not even know what tomorrow might hold. But what I do know is that, to me, the people I respect will always be the same. I will respect them not just because they have the title 'teacher' but because of the people they are. I will remember how they consoled me when I cried. I will remember how they scolded me when I did wrong. I will remember how they pushed me to my limits and taught me to believe in myself."

Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh- “My journey from a toddler until the present day has been very buoyant in the presence of inspirational teachers. To the fore, I remember the person who motivated me the most was my English teacher, Ms Jennifer Tytler, who fostered my academic journey from a kid to the Principal of Modern Public School. I vividly remember the first English class, the session was very enlightening and the topics were covered diligently. That was the time I realized my proclivity towards English as a subject and my approach to higher education. For instance, one day I was a bit equivocal while comprehending the climactic end of a novella. But Ms. Jennifer effortlessly explained that scene, and it was the turning point in my academic life. Yes, I decided to pursue English Honors as my major because of my love and determination for the subject. Another instance took place when I was selected for an English symposium which was conducted to commemorate the work of a twentieth-century author, in which I secured 1st position and was felicitated with a certificate by my favourite instructor, Ms Jennifer.”