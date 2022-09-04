Teachers' Day 2022: Five Greatest Teachers In Indian History

Teachers’ Day is another approach to encourage and support teachers and make them feel valued for their dedication towards the students.

Teachers' Day 2022: Every year Teachers' Day is celebrated all over India on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of the former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this day students try many creative ways to celebrate the day by acknowledging and appreciating the service of teachers. Teachers’ Day is another approach to encourage and support teachers and make them feel valued for their dedication towards the students.

Since 1962, the day has commemorated the birthday of Dr Radhakrishnan, a famous teacher and active supporter of education who is well-known for his contributions to India's educational system. Apart from Dr Radhakrishnan, there were many great teachers who contributed a lot to the upliftment of the education system in India.

Teachers' Day 2022: Five Greatest Teachers Of India

Savitribai Phule

Savitribai Phule was a revolutionary social activist who dedicated her life to promoting gender equality and educating girls in the midst of challenges from the traditional Indian culture. Savitribai Phule, who had no formal education prior to her marriage, was the first Indian woman to become a teacher. Together with her husband, she built many schools for girls in the state of Maharashtra.

Rabindra Nath Tagore

Rabindra Nath Tagore is another well-known Indian personality recognised for his academic achievements. Learning via activities, he believed, was a proven way to improve a child's physical and mental skills. As a result, Shantiniketan promoted the incorporation of physical activities like theatre, tree climbing, fruit plucking, dance and a lot more.

Chanakya

Also known as Vishnugupta and Kautilya, was a prominent Indian teacher who lived in the fourth century. He held the prestigious positions of a philosopher, jurist, and royal advisor to King Chandragupta Maurya. He wrote two books, Chanakya Niti and Arthashastra. Both of his publications are a collection of his knowledge, backed up by a lot of personal experiences that he aspired to share with people.

Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda, a notable Indian reformer was also regarded as one of the country's greatest teachers and possessed an intelligence that was incomparable. He established the "Ramakrishna Mission," where his devotees and monks learn and teach about Practical Vedanta. Swami Vivekananda promoted the Gurukula system, in which professors and students live and study together.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam served as the 11th president of India and was a well-known scientist. He was a staunch advocate of education and believed that in addition to earning an academic degree, students should develop their skills to have a successful career and life. He was considered a visionary who fought for the merger of contemporary educational concepts with traditional ones. He encouraged everyone in society to pursue education by advocating for equitable access to educational opportunities in urban and rural areas.