Teachers’ Day 2022: Extraordinary Contribution By Teachers For Students' Uninterrupted Education During COVID

Teachers' Day Image 2022: Extra-ordinary contribution made by teachers during Covid to continue teaching-learning process

Teachers' Day 2022: When the country was reeling under Covid, teachers across India accepted every challenge associated with the introduction of online mode of education to continue the teaching-learning process. They took effective steps to enable uninterrupted education of the students during the pandemic. While some teachers traveled by camel to the homes of students in desert areas or who have limited access to mobile networks, some other traveled “difficult terrains”, used loud speakers, projectors and puppet shows to storify education.

Teachers’ Day 2022 is being celebrated today, September 5. India celebrates Teachers’ Day every year on September 5 to recognise and celebrate the works of educators including teachers, researchers and professors in India. Teachers' Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Born on September 5, 1888, Dr Radhakrishnan was the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India. Dr Radhakrishnan is well-known for his notable work as a teacher, philosopher and scholar. Since 1962, September 5 has been celebrated as Teachers' Day in India to honor Dr Radhakrishnan's remarkable approach toward education and students.

The contribution of all the teachers on the society cannot be denied, however, on this Teachers’ Day, let us look at some of the teachers and the teaching methods they used for students’ uninterrupted learning during testing times in the country.

In a bid to ensure children are not deprived of education amid the Covid-enforced closure of schools and lack of online studying resources, nearly 200 teachers of 72 civic schools in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad took classes to the doorsteps of students. As part of the initiative, the teachers of Urdu and Marathi medium schools run by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation visited the homes of students and taught them individually.

While another Maharashtra teacher took education to the remotest hamlet of Gadchiroli. The teacher, Khurshid Sheikh, travelled “difficult terrains”, used loud speakers, projectors and puppet shows to storify education. Mr Sheikh also introduced “Jungle Batches” and Jollywood -- making short films to make learning interesting.

Teachers in Rajasthan's Barmer made extra efforts by taking the ''schools'' to the doorsteps of students to ensure the children’s education does not suffer during the pandemic. By going the extra mile to help students amid Covid, the teachers traveled by camel to the homes of students in desert areas or who have limited access to mobile networks.

Sapnesh Lalla, CEO and Executive Director, NIIT Limited said: “I have always believed that teachers are the prime movers who help us find our way. They often see potential when others give up. They often motivate, push, prod and cajole us to run that last mile when at times we ourselves are ready to give up. This Teacher’s Day, let us take a moment to applaud our teachers for who they are and who they have helped us become.”