Teachers' day 2021 will be celebrated on September 5 and the preparations have started. As part of the celebrations, the Ministry of Education is organising 'Shikshak Parv' from September 5 to 17, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the online event on September 7.

National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has developed a dedicated website https: education.gov.in/shikshakparv. It will begin with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am on September 7, in the presence of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The following 10 days will include seminars and presentations on various aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) presentations.





Education Ministry officials today held a press conference on the upcoming National Award to Teachers and Shikshak Parv (Photo: PIB)

PM Modi will launch the ISL Dictionary of 10,000 words, Talking Books, FLN-NISTHA, Vidyanjali, and SQAAF and will address the event at 11:10 am. From 11: 55 am, the Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi will address the event. She will be delivering a speech on 'Quality and Sustainable Schools – Learning from Schools in India.'

In the Shikshak Parv programme, speakers will address the online event and will speak on education-released topics. The program will be streamed live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels of the Education Ministry.

The 'Shikshak Parv' programme will conclude on September 17, 11:50 am.

The Union education ministry has released a list of 44 teachers who will be awarded with the National Teachers Award 2021 on September 5. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the award to the selected list of teachers.