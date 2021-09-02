  • Home
  • Education
  • Teachers’ Day 2021: Shikshak Parv To Begin On September 5

Teachers’ Day 2021: Shikshak Parv To Begin On September 5

Teachers' day 2021 will be celebrated on September 5 and the preparations have started. As part of the celebrations, the Ministry of Education is organising 'Shikshak Parv' from September 5 to 17, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the online event on September 7.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 2, 2021 6:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Teachers' Day 2021: Five Things To Know About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
NEP 2020 Would Turn Country Into 'Global Knowledge Superpower': Dharmendra Pradhan
High Prevalence Of Asthma, Allergy Symptoms In School Children In Delhi, 2 Other Cities: Study
State Governments To Continue Analysing Covid Situation As Schools Reopen: Government
Dharmendra Pradhan Virtually Addresses 61st Foundation Day Of NCERT
DMK Government Dissolves University Named After Jayalalithaa, AIADMK Stages Protest
Teachers’ Day 2021: Shikshak Parv To Begin On September 5
The Ministry of Education is organising 'Shikshak Parv' from September 7 to 17, 2021.
New Delhi:

Teachers' day 2021 will be celebrated on September 5 and the preparations have started. As part of the celebrations, the Ministry of Education is organising 'Shikshak Parv' from September 5 to 17, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the online event on September 7.

National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has developed a dedicated website https: education.gov.in/shikshakparv. It will begin with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am on September 7, in the presence of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The following 10 days will include seminars and presentations on various aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) presentations.


Teachers day 2021, shikshak parv 2021, inspirational teachers day quotes, article on teachers day, teachers day wishes, teachers day lines, happy teachers day calligraphy, poem on teachers day, poem on teachers, quotes for teachers day, quotes for teachers, greeting card ideas for teachers day, teachers day chart, teachers day song in tamil, teachers day greeting card, greeting card, teachers day board decoration ideas, poem for teachers day, teacher day speechEducation Ministry officials today held a press conference on the upcoming National Award to Teachers and Shikshak Parv (Photo: PIB)

PM Modi will launch the ISL Dictionary of 10,000 words, Talking Books, FLN-NISTHA, Vidyanjali, and SQAAF and will address the event at 11:10 am. From 11: 55 am, the Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi will address the event. She will be delivering a speech on 'Quality and Sustainable Schools – Learning from Schools in India.'

In the Shikshak Parv programme, speakers will address the online event and will speak on education-released topics. The program will be streamed live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels of the Education Ministry.

The 'Shikshak Parv' programme will conclude on September 17, 11:50 am.

The Union education ministry has released a list of 44 teachers who will be awarded with the National Teachers Award 2021 on September 5. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the award to the selected list of teachers.

Click here for more Education News
Teachers Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP EAMCET 2021 Result Soon; Details On Rank List, Counselling Dates
AP EAMCET 2021 Result Soon; Details On Rank List, Counselling Dates
UP Board Releases 30% Reduced Syllabus, Model Papers For Classes 9-12
UP Board Releases 30% Reduced Syllabus, Model Papers For Classes 9-12
Delhi University Reopening Date: What Vice-Chancellor, Official Said
Delhi University Reopening Date: What Vice-Chancellor, Official Said
Teachers' Day 2021: Five Things To Know About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Teachers' Day 2021: Five Things To Know About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
IIM Kozhikode Initiates Supernumerary MBA Seats For International Candidates
IIM Kozhikode Initiates Supernumerary MBA Seats For International Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................