Teachers' Day 2020: President Kovind To Confer National Teachers' Award Today In A Virtual Ceremony

As India celebrates Teachers’ Day 2020, on this occasion, President Ramnath Kovind will felicitate the winners of National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic. This year, 47 teachers have been chosen from across the nation. The National Teachers' Awards is conferred to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the field of education who have not only improved the quality of education but also made a huge difference in the lives of their students.

Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, took to Twitter and said, “Paid a courtesy visit to President Ramnath Kovind ji and invited him for a virtual program to be held on 5 September 2020 on the occasion of 'Teacher's Day' and discussed the outline of 'National Teacher Award Program.’

Additionally, to celebrate Teacher’s Day 2020, the University Grants Commission, or UGC and the Ministry of Education will together organize webinars on the recently adopted new National Education Policy, or NEP 2020. The commission will also be running several social media campaigns on today as a part of Teachers’ Day celebrations.

“Since the teachers’ role is paramount in the life of students as a friend, mentor and coach, the Ministry of Education and UGC plan to celebrate Teachers’ Day by organizing webinars on various themes and initiatives of NEP 2020 and create awareness among stakeholders,” an official statement said.

The UGC said, "As part of Teachers’ Day celebration, on September 5, 2020, we plan to run #ourteachersourheroes and #teachersfromindia campaigns on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media."