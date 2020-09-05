  • Home
  • Education
  • Teachers' Day 2020: President Kovind To Confer National Teachers' Award Today In A Virtual Ceremony

Teachers' Day 2020: President Kovind To Confer National Teachers' Award Today In A Virtual Ceremony

Teachers' Day 2020: As India celebrates Teachers’ Day 2020, on this occasion, President Ramnath Kovind will felicitate the winners of National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 5, 2020 7:29 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Submit Final Year Exam Plan By September 7: Maharashtra Government To Universities
Teachers Are Guiding Force For Students And True Nation-builders: President Ram Nath Kovind
Delhi: Schools To Remain Closed Till Month-end, Class 9-12 Students Can Visit Schools From September 21
Assam: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till September 30, Online Classes Allowed
Teachers’ Day 2020: President Kovind To Confer National Award To Teachers Tomorrow
Maharashtra Governor Allows Final Year Students To Give Exam Online: Uday Samant
Teachers' Day 2020: President Kovind To Confer National Teachers' Award Today In A Virtual Ceremony
Teachers' Day 2020: President Kovind To Confer National Teachers' Award Today In A Virtual Ceremony
New Delhi:

As India celebrates Teachers’ Day 2020, on this occasion, President Ramnath Kovind will felicitate the winners of National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic. This year, 47 teachers have been chosen from across the nation. The National Teachers' Awards is conferred to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the field of education who have not only improved the quality of education but also made a huge difference in the lives of their students.

Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, took to Twitter and said, “Paid a courtesy visit to President Ramnath Kovind ji and invited him for a virtual program to be held on 5 September 2020 on the occasion of 'Teacher's Day' and discussed the outline of 'National Teacher Award Program.’

Additionally, to celebrate Teacher’s Day 2020, the University Grants Commission, or UGC and the Ministry of Education will together organize webinars on the recently adopted new National Education Policy, or NEP 2020. The commission will also be running several social media campaigns on today as a part of Teachers’ Day celebrations.

“Since the teachers’ role is paramount in the life of students as a friend, mentor and coach, the Ministry of Education and UGC plan to celebrate Teachers’ Day by organizing webinars on various themes and initiatives of NEP 2020 and create awareness among stakeholders,” an official statement said.

The UGC said, "As part of Teachers’ Day celebration, on September 5, 2020, we plan to run #ourteachersourheroes and #teachersfromindia campaigns on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media."

Click here for more Education News
Teachers Day President Kovind
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha Class 12 Arts Result Live Updates: CHSE To Announce Results Soon At Chseodisha.nic.in
Live | Odisha Class 12 Arts Result Live Updates: CHSE To Announce Results Soon At Chseodisha.nic.in
NATA Result 2020 Declared At Nata.in, Direct Link Here
NATA Result 2020 Declared At Nata.in, Direct Link Here
GSEB GUJCET Result 2020 Today, Details Here
GSEB GUJCET Result 2020 Today, Details Here
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Today For Over 2 Lakh Students
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 Today For Over 2 Lakh Students
Submit Final Year Exam Plan By September 7: Maharashtra Government To Universities
Submit Final Year Exam Plan By September 7: Maharashtra Government To Universities
.......................... Advertisement ..........................