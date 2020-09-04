Teachers’ Day 2020: President Kovind To Confer National Award To Teachers Tomorrow

On Teachers’ Day 2020, the Union Education Ministry, previously known as the Human Resource Development Ministry, will confer National Award To Teachers, recognising their achievements in the field of education. President Ram Nath Kovind will be conferring the National Award for Teachers on the occasion on Teachers’ Day 2020, i.e September 5.

47 teachers have been selected by the Education Ministry for the National Award this year. The ceremony will be held in a virtual mode amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, took to Twitter and said, “Paid a courtesy visit to President Ramnath Kovind ji and invited him for a virtual program to be held on 5 September 2020 on the occasion of 'Teacher's Day' and discussed the outline of 'National Teacher Award Program.’

Additionally, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Education will organise webinars on the recently adopted new National Education Policy, or NEP 2020.

The commission said that it will also run social media campaigns on September 5 as a part of Teachers’ Day celebrations.

“Since the teachers’ role is paramount in the life of students as a friend, mentor and coach, the Ministry of Education and UGC plan to celebrate Teachers’ Day by organizing webinars on various themes and initiatives of NEP 2020 and create awareness among stakeholders,” an official statement said.

As part of Teachers’ Day celebration, on September 5, 2020, we plan to run #ourteachersourheroes and #teachersfromindia campaigns on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media, UGC said.

Earlier, while addressing the monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Narendra Modi lauded teachers for accepting COVID-19 challenge and turning it into an opportunity.