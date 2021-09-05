Teachers' Day: 20 Teachers Get AICTE Awards For Technical, Management Edu From Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan gave away AICTE awards to various teachers

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gave away AICTE awards to teachers of engineering and technical and management education on Teachers' Day 2021. The technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) nominated 20 faculty members from across the country for the awards.

The AICTE- Visvesvaraya Best Teacher Award went to 17 faculty members in Engineering and Technology, AICTE-Dr. Pritam Singh Best Teacher Award in Management Education was given to three faculty members. Along with this, Chhatra Vishwakarma Award Clean and Smart Campus Award, 2020 were given to the winners today.

Congratulating the awardees, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The new National Education Policy is expected to revolutionize the educational sector in India and lay the path for the next 25 years as per the Vision 2047 of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He stressed that education has to make each one of us more responsible and become Global Citizen. "

Education minister applauded the AICTE for conducting this award event and recognizing the efforts of the teachers. Mr Pradhan also praised the innovative and creative approach of youth and students. He took to Twitter to and shared pictures of his interaction with students and faculties who joined the event from 24 colleges across India.

Mr Pradhan said on social media: "The students and faculties had developed path breaking innovations in the areas of drone technologies, resetting migrations, bio-disposal of plastics, portable air conditioning apparatus for PPE kits, zero water wastage, robotics for medical adherence, smart masks among others."

The students and faculties had developed pathbreaking innovations in the areas of drone technologies, resetting migrations, bio-disposal of plastics, portable air conditioning apparatus for PPE kits, zero water wastage, robotics for medical adherence, smart masks among others. pic.twitter.com/mQAF9qRoXG — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 5, 2021

The event was also attended by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh along with various dignitaries like Secretary, Higher Education Shri Amit Khare; Chairman, AICTE, Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Vice Chairman, AICTE, Professor MP Poonia and Member Secretary, AICTE Professor Rajive Kumar.