Teachers’ Body Opposes UGC Notification On Blended Learning

Teachers' body asks UGC to withdraw concept note on blended learning

The All India Federation of University and College Teacher’s organisation (AIFUCTO) has opposed the recent notification by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the implementation of a blended mode of teaching-learning at universities. According to the teachers’ body, the move is “unacademic” and it threatens the “autonomy of the universities and the higher educational institutions.”

AIFUCTO has asked the commission to withdraw the concept note and start “democratic dialogue” with education stakeholders to reach a consensus on the issue of teaching-learning at higher education institutions (HEIs).

“It is most unfortunate that when the entire country is struggling with an unprecedented situation created by the coronavirus, the UGC has taken a retrograde step to bring about a paradigm shift in the learning and teaching process,” AIFUCTO said.

The teachers’ body said the entire education system will be at the mercy of market forces if the concept note is implemented.

“When the majority of the students in India are struggling even for proper internet connections, and a large number educational institutions and universities are without adequate funding, the document is prepared as if all the 40,000 colleges are in the standard of elite institutions,” it added.

The UGC on May 20 issued the concept note on introducing a blended mode of teaching-learning at HEIs.

The commission had said institutes will be allowed to teach up to 40 per cent of each course, other than SWAYAM courses, online and the remaining 60 per cent syllabus of the course can be taught offline. It had asked stakeholders to send their suggestions on the concept note on or before June 6.