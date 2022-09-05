  • Home
  • Education
  • Teach 'Panchatantra' Stories To Children: Amit Shah Tells Teachers

Teach 'Panchatantra' Stories To Children: Amit Shah Tells Teachers

Amit Shah said the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 does not look at education merely as a means to land a job, but the policy is rooted in Indian ethos which looks at creating better citizens.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 5, 2022 8:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Percentage Of Top Performing Government Schools Dips In Assam: Report
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Hails Teachers For Making Education 'A Vibrant Sector’
Teachers’ Day 2022: Prime Minister Announces Development, Upgradation Of 14,500 Schools Under PM-SHRI Yojana
Teachers' Day 2022: President Droupadi Murmu Bats For Teaching In Mother Tongue; Awards 46 Select Teachers
Delhi's Child Rights Body Issues Notice To MCD Over 'Poor Performance' Of Municipal Schools
JNVST Admission 2023: Application For Class 9 Against Vacant Seats Open; Details Here
Teach 'Panchatantra' Stories To Children: Amit Shah Tells Teachers
Amit Shah tells teachers to teach Panchatantra' Stories to children
New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday exhorted teachers to teach stories from the “Panchatantra”, the book of ancient Indian collection of interrelated animal fables, to school students. "Doing so will help the children become more decisive and distinguish between right and wrong," he said after inaugurating AM Naik School in Powai.

Mr Shah said the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 does not look at education merely as a means to land a job, but the policy is rooted in Indian ethos which looks at creating better citizens. He said the education policy launched during the pandemic is exactly similar to the thoughts of former President S Radhakrishnan, whose birthday is celebrated as Teachers Day.

Mr Shah termed "unfortunate" the time gap taken for Radhakrishnan's deep thinking about teaching and education to get formalised into a policy like NEP. Calling Radhakrishnan an “adarsh guru”, Mr Shah urged the teaching community to read more of him to understand their own profession better.

Stating that he likes visiting schools, Mr Shah said it is the responsibility of present-day teachers to create the future citizens of India.

Speaking at the event, where Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present, Shah said Fadnavis attempted to get the lost glory of Maharashtra during the latter's term as Chief Minister between 2014-19.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rajasthan Government Launches Personalised, Adaptive Learning Programme To Recoup Learning Loss In Covid
Rajasthan Government Launches Personalised, Adaptive Learning Programme To Recoup Learning Loss In Covid
Percentage Of Top Performing Government Schools Dips In Assam: Report
Percentage Of Top Performing Government Schools Dips In Assam: Report
IIT Madras Begins Applications for Executive MBA Degree Programme
IIT Madras Begins Applications for Executive MBA Degree Programme
Odisha CPET Result 2022 Declared Today; Direct Link Here
Odisha CPET Result 2022 Declared Today; Direct Link Here
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Hails Teachers For Making Education 'A Vibrant Sector’
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Hails Teachers For Making Education 'A Vibrant Sector’
.......................... Advertisement ..........................