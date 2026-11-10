TCS Tech Days Engage 23,000 Students Across 50 Institutions Through AI Masterclasses, Hackathons

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has employed 23,000 students and 912 faculty members through its TCS Tech Days initiative, which is conducted across 50 academic institutions in 27 cities. The aim behind this program is to strengthen collaboration between industry and academia while preparing students with practical skills which is required now due to the rapid change in the technology sector.

With the help of this initiative, students received hands-on exposure to emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity and cloud computing. The program also brought TCS industry professionals, technology experts and business leaders to academic campuses to help students understand how these technologies are being used to solve real-word business challenges.

The TCS Tech Days Programme combines expert-led masterclasses, hackathons, practical challenges, interactions with industry leaders and student project presentations.

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According to the company, the first 50 editions of TCS Tech Days involved more than 620 TCS leaders and technology experts. Altogether they conducted 92 masterclasses and 42 hackathons to provide students with opportunities to know about emerging technology related problems and develop solutions for it.

During these activities, students worked under the guidance of TCS professionals and applied AI solutions to address challenges across multiple sectors.

The problems covered several areas such as manufacturing, customer experience, retail and banking.

The initiative allowed candidates to understand how technology can be used to improve the business operations and public services while gaining experience in solving practical questions.