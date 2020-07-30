  • Home
Tripura HS Result 2020 will be announced tomorrow, at 9 am, on the official website of the board, tripuraresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 30, 2020 10:20 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Tripura HS Result 2020 Tomorrow At 9 AM
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, or TBSE, will announce Tripura Class 12 result 2020 tomorrow, at 9 am, a TBSE official confirmed NDTV. The result will be announced in a press conference of the board and soon after the official press conference, candidates will be able to check their individual board result from the official website, tripuraresult.nic.in, tbse.tripura.gov.in, and tripurainfo.com, using their roll number and registration number as login credentials.

Apart from the official website, some private portals may also host the Tripura 12th result 2020. Candidates, however, are advised check their result from an official source for authenticity.

As many as 27,104 students have appeared in Class 12 final exams and are waiting for the Tripura HS result.

Tripura HS Result 2020: How To Check

Once live, candidates will be able to check their Tripura HS result 2020 from tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.tripura.gov.in, and tripurainfo.com. Follow these instructions to check their individual result:

  1. Go to tripuraresults.nic.in.

  2. Click on the result link.

  3. Enter the required information and click on submit.

  4. View Tripura Class 12 result in the next page.

Apart from official websites, Tripura HS result 2020 will also be available via SMS.

Previously, the board had declared Class 10 or Madhyamik result. This year, 69.49% students passed in Class 10 result, qualifying for higher education.

