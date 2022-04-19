  • Home
  • Education
  • TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board Revises Date Sheet Of Class 12; Check Date, Direct Link Of Syllabus

TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board Revises Date Sheet Of Class 12; Check Date, Direct Link Of Syllabus

Candidates can visit the official TBSE website- tbse.tripura.gov.in for the full date sheet, notice and subject wise syllabus for Class 12, term 2 exams.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 19, 2022 4:56 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Tripura Board To Conduct 2022 Class 10, 12 Exams In 2 Terms; Releases TBSE Term 1 Date Sheets
Tripura Board Results 2021: 99% Of Classes 10, 12 Students Declared Pass After Review
Tripura Board To Review Class 10, 12 Results After Students' Protest
TBSE Result 2020: Girls Outshine Boys In Tripura Board Class 12 Result
Tripura HS Result 2020: TBSE To Announce Results Today, Check Direct Link Here
Tripura HS Result 2020: When, Where And How To Check
TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board Revises Date Sheet Of Class 12; Check Date, Direct Link Of Syllabus
TBSE term 2, Class 12 exams start from May 2
New Delhi:

Tripura Board of Secondary Education, or TBSE, has revised the date sheet of TBSE term 2, Class 12 exams 2022. As per the revised date sheet, the TBSE term 2, Class 12 exams will commence on May 2, 2022. Candidates can visit the official TBSE website- tbse.tripura.gov.in for the full date sheet, notice and subject wise syllabus for Class 12, term 2 exams. According to the previous date sheet, term 2 Higher Secondary exams were scheduled to hold from April 25, 2022. Later, the TBSE issued the revised date sheet on its website.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

TBSE HS (Class 12) term 2 examinants start with the English paper on Monday, May 2. The exam will start at 12 pm and will end at 1.45 pm. The TBSE class 12 exams will be over on June 1, 2022 with Computer Science Paper. Also, TBSE has issued the timetables for the Higher Secondary Madrasa Fazil Arts and Higher Secondary Madrasa Fazil Theology.

TBSE Term 2 Class 12 Syllabus: Direct Link

TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: HS, Class 12 Revised Date sheet

Examination Date

Subject

May 2, 2022

English

May 5, 2022

Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo

May 7, 2022

Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology

May 10, 2022

Business Studies, Education, Physics

May 12, 2022

Accountancy, Biology, History

May 17, 2022

Mathematics, Philosophy

May 19, 2022

Economics

May 21, 2022

Psychology,

May 23, 2022

Geography,

May 25, 2022

Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic

May 27, 2022

Music

June 1, 2022

Computer Science


Click here for more Education News
tbse Tripura Board

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UGC's Dual-Degree Programmes Get Thumbs-Up From Experts
UGC's Dual-Degree Programmes Get Thumbs-Up From Experts
CUET To Be Held Twice A Year From 2023; Exam Schedule Likely Next Week
CUET To Be Held Twice A Year From 2023; Exam Schedule Likely Next Week
CMAT 2022: NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key At Cmat.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download, Raise Objection
CMAT 2022: NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key At Cmat.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download, Raise Objection
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Important Details To Note
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Important Details To Note
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Setup To Study Climate Change Impact On Railway Embankments
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Setup To Study Climate Change Impact On Railway Embankments
.......................... Advertisement ..........................