TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board Revises Date Sheet Of Class 12; Check Date, Direct Link Of Syllabus
Candidates can visit the official TBSE website- tbse.tripura.gov.in for the full date sheet, notice and subject wise syllabus for Class 12, term 2 exams.
Tripura Board of Secondary Education, or TBSE, has revised the date sheet of TBSE term 2, Class 12 exams 2022. As per the revised date sheet, the TBSE term 2, Class 12 exams will commence on May 2, 2022. Candidates can visit the official TBSE website- tbse.tripura.gov.in for the full date sheet, notice and subject wise syllabus for Class 12, term 2 exams. According to the previous date sheet, term 2 Higher Secondary exams were scheduled to hold from April 25, 2022. Later, the TBSE issued the revised date sheet on its website.
TBSE HS (Class 12) term 2 examinants start with the English paper on Monday, May 2. The exam will start at 12 pm and will end at 1.45 pm. The TBSE class 12 exams will be over on June 1, 2022 with Computer Science Paper. Also, TBSE has issued the timetables for the Higher Secondary Madrasa Fazil Arts and Higher Secondary Madrasa Fazil Theology.
TBSE Term 2 Class 12 Syllabus: Direct Link
TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: HS, Class 12 Revised Date sheet
Examination Date
Subject
May 2, 2022
English
May 5, 2022
Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo
May 7, 2022
Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology
May 10, 2022
Business Studies, Education, Physics
May 12, 2022
Accountancy, Biology, History
May 17, 2022
Mathematics, Philosophy
May 19, 2022
Economics
May 21, 2022
Psychology,
May 23, 2022
Geography,
May 25, 2022
Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic
May 27, 2022
Music
June 1, 2022
Computer Science