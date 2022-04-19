TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board Revises Date Sheet Of Class 12; Check Date, Direct Link Of Syllabus

TBSE term 2, Class 12 exams start from May 2

Tripura Board of Secondary Education, or TBSE, has revised the date sheet of TBSE term 2, Class 12 exams 2022. As per the revised date sheet, the TBSE term 2, Class 12 exams will commence on May 2, 2022. Candidates can visit the official TBSE website- tbse.tripura.gov.in for the full date sheet, notice and subject wise syllabus for Class 12, term 2 exams. According to the previous date sheet, term 2 Higher Secondary exams were scheduled to hold from April 25, 2022. Later, the TBSE issued the revised date sheet on its website.

TBSE HS (Class 12) term 2 examinants start with the English paper on Monday, May 2. The exam will start at 12 pm and will end at 1.45 pm. The TBSE class 12 exams will be over on June 1, 2022 with Computer Science Paper. Also, TBSE has issued the timetables for the Higher Secondary Madrasa Fazil Arts and Higher Secondary Madrasa Fazil Theology.

TBSE Term 2 Class 12 Syllabus: Direct Link

TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: HS, Class 12 Revised Date sheet

Examination Date Subject May 2, 2022 English May 5, 2022 Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo May 7, 2022 Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology May 10, 2022 Business Studies, Education, Physics May 12, 2022 Accountancy, Biology, History May 17, 2022 Mathematics, Philosophy May 19, 2022 Economics May 21, 2022 Psychology, May 23, 2022 Geography, May 25, 2022 Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic May 27, 2022 Music June 1, 2022 Computer Science



