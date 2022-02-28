TBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Download TBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 results 2021 at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the term 1 result of Madhyamik or Class 10 and and Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 board exams 2021-22. Students who appeared in the Tripura Board Madhyamik and Higher Secondary exams can check the TBSE Term 1 results 2021 on the official websites - tripuraresults.nic.in.

The board conducted the TBSE Class 10 and 12 term 1 exams in December last year. TBSE term 2 exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 15.

TBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Steps To Check Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results

Visit the official website - tbresults.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the 'TBSE Madhyamik Term 1 Result 2022 or TBSE HS+2 Result 2022' link Enter your roll number and registration number and click on the 'Show Result' tab The TBSE Term 1 result will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a print out for future reference.

TBSE Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021: Direct Link