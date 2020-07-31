TBSE To Announce Tripura HS Result 2020 Today For Over 27,000 Students

Tripura HS Result 2020 To Be Declared Today For Over 27,000 Students

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, or TBSE, will announce Tripura Class 12 result 2020 today, at 9 am in an official press conference. Soon after the press conference, candidates will be able to check their individual result and scorecard by visiting official websites, tripuraresult.nic.in, tbse.tripura.gov.in and tripurainfo.com. To check individual result, candidates will be required to use their roll numbers as mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card. According to official information, Tripura HS result 2020 will also be available via SMS.

Some private portals may also host the Tripura 12th result 2020. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from an official source for authenticity.

Tripura HS Result 2020: How To Check

Once declared, candidates will be able to check their Tripura HS result 2020 from tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.tripura.gov.in, and tripurainfo.com.

To check individual result, follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to any of the official board result websites. Find and click on the Tripura Class 12 result link. Enter the required information and click on submit. View Tripura Class 12 result in the next page.

After the declaration of results, TBSE is expected to release a detailed notification on how to apply for re-evaluation and compartment exam.

This year, as many as 27,104 students have appeared in Class 12 final exams and are waiting for the Tripura HS result.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, board result has been delayed in Tripura as TBSE could not conduct exams as per schedule.

"We had taken all preparations to conduct board examinations of pending papers of Class 10 and 12 from June 5. Now, we have to reschedule the dates again," A board official previously told PTI.

Previously, the board had declared Class 10 or Madhyamik result. This year, 69.49% students passed in Class 10 result, qualifying for higher education.