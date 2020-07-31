Tripura Board Class 12 Result Declared

Tripura 12th result has been announced. The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) exam result today at 9 am.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 31, 2020 10:02 am IST

TBSE 12th result has been declared and available on tripuraresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

Tripura 12th result has been announced. The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) exam result today at 9 am. The result can viewed online on the board's official website, 'tbse.tripura.gov.in', and on the official results' portal, 'tripuraresult.nic.in'. Students will need their exam roll number to be able to download their result.

As per reports, over 27,000 students appeared for the class 12 board exam in Tripura.

TBSE 12th Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: tbse.tripura.gov.in

Step two: Click on the TBSE 12th Result link.

Step three: Enter your exam roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Tripura 12th Result 2020: Direct Download Link

Tripura 12th result is also available through SMS.

The board will release information on re-evaluation and compartment exam later. The board had to delay result declaration this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in postponement of board exams. The board had prepared to hold remaining papers from June 5 but had to postpone the exam again.

The board has already released Madhyamik or 10th result. This year, 69.49 per cent students passed in class 10 board exams.

With class 12 result released, degree admissions will begin for students who have qualified in the exam.

