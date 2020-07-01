TBSE 10th result will be announced on July 3

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce Madhyamik (class 10) result on July 3, 2020. TBSE madhyamik result will be released on the board's website at 9 am. Students who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result using their roll number. The board is also providing the option to check Tripura 10th result through SMS.

Tripura 10th Result 2020: List Of Websites

Tripura board students will be able to check their result on the following websites:

www.tbse.in

www.tripura.nic.in

www.tripurainfo.com

www.tripuraresults.nic.in

www.tripurachronicle.in

Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020 On SMS

Tripura Madhyamik results will also be available through SMS. Students will be able to receive their result by sending an SMS to 7738299899:

TBSE10 (space) Registration Number Roll Number (there should be no space between registration number and roll number)

The board had, earlier, also released the details of school-wise certificate and mark sheet distribution on the official website.

In 2019, the board had released Tripura Madhyamik result on June 8. This year board exam results across the country have been delayed due to the covid-19 outbreak and the nation-wide lockdown announced to contain its spread.

The lockdown and rising cases of coronavirus also interfered with the exam schedule for many boards. After postponing the exams, boards like CBSE and CICSE finally decided to cancel the exams and announce results based on internal assessment and similar schemes.







